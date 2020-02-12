Allan Ssewanyana, the Member of Parliament for Makindye West wants President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to fulfil his $ 1m (Ugx. 3bn) promise to Uganda Cranes.

State House President Museveni (in white shirt) poses with the Uganda Cranes players, technical staff and FUFA officials outside Entebbe State House

The President made the pledge while hosting the team at State House, Entebbe in August last year after they reached the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Ssewanyana made the call during plenary on Tuesday tasking the Minister in Charge of Presidency to follow up the matter.

“Madam Speaker, i am rising on a matter of national importance,” started Ssewanyana, who is also the Shadow Minister in charge of Sports. “On the 12th of August 2019 while hosting the Uganda Cranes at State House, the President pledged to give the National Football Team $ 1 m as a token of appreciation for good participation in the Afcon 2019,” he went on.

L-R: Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and head coach Sebastien Desabre at Entebbe State House

“Madam Speaker, as we speak now, no player has ever got any coin on the said pledge and yet we are heading for another round of Afcon qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers and CHAN but the players are still in poor mood over unfulfilled promise to them and are threatening not to go represent us against until when they money is got.

Madam Speaker, may I know from the Minister in Charge of presidency when this money can be got.

A couple of players who preferred anonymity have also previously raised the issue.

The Uganda Cranes team that took part in the 2019 AFCON

