Friday, February 14, 2020:

8 pm: Toyota Buffaloes vs Stanbic Black Pirates at Kyadondo Rugby Club

Stephen Alul will be returning to Kyadondo Rugby Club for the first time since signing for the Black Pirates at the start of the 2019-20 season of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

Alul switched the red and grey jersey of the Toyota Buffaloes for the red and black of the Sea Robbers as a potential solution to the Sea Robbers’ predicament in the halfbacks department.

The Sea Robbers anticipated the absence of scrumhalf Conrad Wanyama and flyhalf Ivan Magomu who would not be available consistently for the most part of the season due to work and academic commitments respectively.

Wanyama has since returned to the club having been posted in Kampala while Magomu is still the missing piece in the jigsaw as he pursues his bar course upcountry in Mbarara.

Admittedly, Pirates miss the services of Ivan Magomu and Alul has had a huge task to fit into the squad that had played together for up to 3 years, but he has been impressive thus far in the number 10 jersey.

Stephen Alul has taken over the role of kicker at the club, and his boot has provided the vital points needed off the kicking tee.

As replacements, Buffaloes brought in Donald Oketayot from Betway and veteran Brian Tindikawa from retirement to reinforce the squad.

Playing under the floodlights is a new experience in Ugandan fifteens rugby that was introduced at the beginning of this season.

Having played one match under the floodlights against fellow Kyadondo side Heathens in the previous matchday, Buffaloes have an upper hand over their visitors. However, Black Pirates had their captain’s run on Thursday night at the venue under the same projected conditions in preparation for this match.

The show on Friday night will be run by the two half-backs. Both teams play a territorial game where the kicker must be on top of their game to get their side out of the danger zone.