Young female footballer Juliet Nalukenge cannot just stop winning.

The reigning Airtel FUFA female footballer of the year has clinched yet another accolade, adding the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Award to her swelling list of accolades.

Nalukenge was named the best football player in January 2020 during the opening awards ceremony of the year held at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala on Monday, 17th January.

This awards ceremony was also graced by MP Latif Ssebagala (North South), Mujib Kasule (Proline Football Club director), Shibella Bakamaze (Jude Colour Solutions assistant promotions manager) and Bernard Rwakihembo (Executive director, Fortebet)

The clinical striker scored four goals for two different under age national teams – Uganda U17 and U20 against Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively.

I am very happy having won this award. It means that I have to work so hard to maintain this good form for the rest of the year. Juliet Nalukenge, female football player

She was on target three times against Ethiopia home and away for the U17 team which she also captains before scoring for Uganda U20 away in Dar es salaam.

The Kawempe Muslim Secondary School player beat two on form URA players Cromwell Rwothomio and Saidi Kyeyune.

Rwothomio scored five goals for URA in the month of January, four in the league and one coming in the Uganda Cup.

Other Winners:

URA’s head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa beat Ayub Khalifa (Uganda U-17 national women head coach and Kawempe Muslim manager) as well as Bright Stars’ head coach Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka to the best football coaches’ accolade.

Ssimbwa guided URA to five victories during the month of January and one draw.

Four of URA’s victories came in the Uganda Premier League against SC Villa (2-0), KCCA (2-1), BUL (3-1) and Bright Stars (1-0) before drawing one all away to Tooro United in Fort Portal.

In the Uganda Cup, URA overcame Lugazi Municipal Council 4-0 at the Mehta Stadum in Lugazi.

Rugby:

Hima Cement Heathens’ Scott Oluoch was named the best for the month in the rugby discipline having been part of the club’s exceptional performance during the on-going Nile Special Stout Rugby league where they remain top of the log and unbeaten.

Olouch’s performance witnessed him score a try during Heathens’ 56-00 humiliation of Jinja Hippos and another try when Heathen flogged Warriors 43-09 with a man of the match accolade.

Oluoch beat teammate Joseph Oyet and Kobs’ Daudi Ssemwami.

Boxing:

Kopab boxing club member Isaac Masembe was named the most outstanding boxer in the month of January 2020.

Masembe beat Jonah Kyobe in the Middle weight catergory final of the national Olympic qualifiers at Lugogo last month to book a berth on the Bombers team for the Africa Olympic qualifiers.

He was preferred ahead of David Ssemujju and female boxer Dorren Nassali.

Masembe was represented by his coaches and manager Zebra “Mando” Ssenyange.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency and have been held every month since 2018.