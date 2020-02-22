Saturday, February 22, 2020:

FT | Uganda 19-12 Brazil

Uganda Rugby Sevens earned a much-needed win over Brazil in their second Pool B match at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series having disappointingly lost the first against Jamaica.

Uganda scored their first tries of the round in Montevideo, Uruguay through Pius Ogena, Michael Wokorach & Aaron Ofoywroth.

Aaron Ofoywroth’s was a brilliant individual effort from Uganda’s try line to the opposite end beating 3 defenders on his way.

Ignacio Naon | Seven Punta Aaron Ofoywroth sprints for the try,

The East Africans, however, conceded twice in the match as Brazil opened the gaps between their line of defense.

Robert Tenorio scored first before Laurent Bourda-Couhet got the consolation try that brought the South Americans to within 7 points of a possible victory.

Ignacio Naon | Seven Punta Brazil break Uganda’s line to score.

Uganda will play Hong Kong in a must-win Pool B match in order to progress to the main cup quarter-finals where they will have stayed on course to earn a place in the Hong Kong 7s tournament.

Hong Kong were superior than Uganda, condemning them to a narrow 10-07 defeat in the main cup quarter-finals of the first round in Vina del Mar, Chile.

Will Uganda upstage Hong Kong when it matters most on the pitch?

POOL B FIXTURE: