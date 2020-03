Entebbe Ladies Golf Open 2020:

Friday, 6 th March : Day 1

: Day 1 Saturday, 7 th March : Day 2 & Prize Giving Ceremony

: Day 2 & Prize Giving Ceremony Mode of play: Medal

Medal Tee off time: 7am – 2:30pm

The annual Entebbe Ladies Golf Open is scheduled to tee off on Friday, 6th March 2020 at the par 71 lakeside Entebbe Golf Club course.

The two-day tournament is expected to lure a strong field of players both from Uganda and the East African region.