Striker David Alexis Bbakka is humbled by the continued trust vested unto him by the Uganda Cranes’ head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

The gangly Swedish based forward who recently returned to his former club UMEA from Carlstad United is glad for the recent summon to the Uganda Cranes prior to the AFCON 2021 group B doubleheader against South Sudan home and away.

“To serve the country is always a big honour. I am delighted for the opportunity presented by the technical team especially coach McKinstry for the continued trust and support. I promise to prove my worth,” Bbakka, who also previously played in the Airtel Masaza cup tournament noted in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports.

He is expected to boost the forward line that has a new face in Scottish based striker Anthony Karl Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu who features for the Heart of Midlothian, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt) and Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt) in the quest for goals.

Bbakka has played twice for Uganda Cranes in the international friendly match against Turkmenistan and also away to Burkina Faso in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

“I believe in myself and I know I will bring quality to the team,” Bbakka remarked.

Uganda Cranes currently top group B of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers with four points, on a superior goal difference than Burkina Faso.

Malawi Flames are third with three points and South Sudan’s Bright Stars lost their opening two matches, 2-1 apiece to Malawi and Burkina Faso.

The 20 foreign-based players will be joined by five locally-based players who are currently in a residential camp to prepare for CHAN 2020 in Cameroon.

Full Uganda Cranes Squad Summoned

Goalkeepers: Dennis Masinde Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal, Sudan)

Right backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Elvis Okello Bwomono (South End, England)

Left backs: Alex Kakuba (C.D. Cova da Piedade, Greece), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo)

Center Backs: Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu ( Östersunds FK Sweden)

Holding Midfielders: Mike Azira (Chicago Fire, United States of America), Taddeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Aucho Khalid (Misr Lel Makkasa, Egypt)

Offensive midfielders: Jayden Onen (Brentford B, England), Allan Okello (Paradou AC, Algeria), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa)

Forwards: Alexis Bakka (UMEA, Sweden), Anthony Karl Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian, Scotland), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt)