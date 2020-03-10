Charles Ayiekho “”Mbuzzi Lukula will manage Maroons Football Club for the remainder of the season in the 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League.

This was after the CAF “A” certified tactician was confirmed by management of the Uganda Prisons funded club as the best candidate, narrowly beating former BUL head coach Peter Onen to the job.

“I am delighted to have got the Maroons Football Club head coach job. With confidence, I will work with the available players to save the club from relegation” he noted.

Ayiekho starts immediate work following the sacking of former coach Douglas Bamweyana, his assistant and the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for poor performance.

“I have worked with some of the players available at the club and confident that we shall do the job (saving the club from relegation)” he added.

Ayiekoh has been unemployed for a lengthy time following his mutual consent termination of contract with Jinja based Busoga United.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Charles Ayeikho Lukula “Mbuzzi”

Since leaving Busoga United, Ayiekoh has been part-timing as a TV analyst for live Uganda Premier League matches at the same time coaching Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in the national beach soccer league and University Football Club.

He comes forth to Maroons with vast experience having also previously handled Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Police, Nyamityobora, Soana (now Tooro United), the Uganda U-23 national team (assistant coach to Richard Wasswa Bbosa), Busoga Province team (FUFA Drum competition) and lately Busoga United.

Maroons has a mountain task to climb as they sit in the relegation zone with only 24 points from 25 matches.

Five games remain prior to the climax of the season as the Prison Warders find themselves in “must-win” situations to survive the axe.

“The five games are manageable and I will work with the players for the best positive results” he confidently oozes.

Ayiekho will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, 10th March 2020.

Besides the five games in the Uganda Premier League, Maroons is also still active in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The 1965 funded club will play at the round of 16 stage.

Maroons games of the second round:

10th January 2020: Maroons 1-2 Proline

14th January 2020: Onduparaka 1-1 Maroons

18th January 2020: Maroons 2-0 BUL

29th January 2020: Bright Stars 2-1 Maroons

31st January 2020: Maroons 1-1 Tooro United

4th February 2020: KCCA 2-1 Maroons

18th February 2020: Wakiso Giants 2-1 Maroons

21st February 2020: Maroons 0-1 Busoga United

26th February 2020: Vipers 5-0 Maroons

5th March 2020: Maroons 0-1 Express

Maroons Remaining games of the second round:

Wednesday, 6th May 2020: Police Vs Maroons – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 8th May 2020: Kyetume Vs Maroons – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Friday, 15th May 2020: Maroons Vs URA – Luzira Prisons Stadium

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: SC Villa Vs Maroons – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 23rd May 2020: Maroons Vs Mbarara City – Luzira Prisons Stadium