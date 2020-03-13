Stanic Uganda Cup (Round of 16):

Friday, 13th March 2020: Kyetume Vs Maroons – Mighty Arena, Jinja SS (4 PM)

Charles Ayiekoh Lukula will handle his first game ever at Uganda Prisons run Maroons Football Club away to Kyetume in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 contest.

This comes days after officially being unveiled at the club alongside members of his technical team that has Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna (assistant coach), Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya (goalkeeping coach) and Abubakar Tabula (goalkeeping coach).

He replaced Douglas Bamweyana who was shown the exit door for a string of unconvincing results.

Virtually, Ayiekoh has been with the Maroons players for less than a week prior to this knock out encounter.

He is expected to consolidate on the gains and foundation laid by his predecessor, Bamweyana who ensured that the club remains competitive in the Uganda Cup although they faced a torrid time in the Uganda Premier League.

Besides midfielder David Ndihabwe who is sidelined with an injury, Ayiekoh has all the players at his disposal and he is expected to be boosted by the league top scorer, Steven Dese Mukwala as well as goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Both Mukwala and Ssebwalunyo have been engaged in residential training with the Uganda Cranes team preparing for the CHAN 2020 tournament coming up in Cameroon.

Ayiekoh reunites with striker Fred Amaku whom he previously worked with at Busoga United and he is expected to play a two man striking formation alongside Mukwala contrary to Bamweyana’s one man forward line.

Other players expected to line up for Maroons include Pius Obuya, Davis Mayanja, Maxwell Okello, skipper Slyvester Okello, Ceaser Olega, Rashid Agau, Bronson Nsubuga and many others.

Kyetume, under Alex Isabirye will look to recalling goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa from the Uganda Cranes camp, veteran forwards Vincent Kayizzi Walugembe and Robert Ssentongo, Baker Buyala, Jonathan Mugabi and the like for salvation at home.

For starters, Maroons eliminated Express 5-4 in post match penalties following a six goal stalemate during normal time at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium for the round of 32.

Kyetume on the other hand eliminated Kigezi Home Boyz 4-2 in post match penalties after normal time had ended one all at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

The winner between Kyetume and Maroons will join the already qualified KCCA who became the first club to reach the quarter finals.

KCCA eliminated Dove 1-0 courtesy of Sadat Anaku’s 12th minute header on Thursday.

Proline is the reigning cup holder in a tournament whose winner earns a ticket to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.