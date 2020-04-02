Top flight football entity Wakiso Giants Football Club has become the fight club to agree in unison for pay cut in this global pandemic of the Coronavirus.

All the players of this club, hitherto referred to as the “Purple Sharks” have concurred with management for a 50% pay cut for their salaries of March, April and May months due to the pandemic.

This is a precedent set by the Uganda Premier League debutants who have also posted some promising results during the first time of asking.

With virtually no football action across the country following a Government directive to ban massive crowds that would precipitate the easy contracting of this highly contagious ailment, all players are back at their respective home in self isolation.

For 32 days, there are no single club conducting training sessions and no match has been played.

The Government 32 days’ ban of massive meetings will end towards the end of April 2020 after monitoring the current state of the Coronavirus situation in the country.

Currently, Uganda has 44 Coronavirus patients with no deaths reported.

The move by Wakiso Giants’ players following a decision from Kitara FC head coach Mark Twinamatisko to cut off 50 percent of his salary to top up for the players.