Ugandan born goalkeeper Brian “Ziggy” Bwete has quit Zambia’s Premier League club, Mufulira Wanderers after turning down an order to train in this period marred by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I could not risk my life when the club ordered that we all have to return to training. Life and employment, I choose life on any day. So, I have decided to depart from the club and informed management accordingly” Bwete disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The 2014 Uganda Cup winner with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) had joined the “Greens” last summer as a free agent, after signing a year long deal.

Bwete has also previously played at Lweza (now defunct), URA, Jinja based BUL and Democratic Republic of Congo’s club DC Bukavu Dawa.

After a strong start at Mufulira Wanderers, Bwete’s days at the club became numbered when he lodged complaints over non-payment of his salaries and wages.

Besides the acute and eye-catching reflexes in the field of play, Bwete is a ball-playing goalkeeper.

He has excellent game reading skills and involves teammates into play more like a field player.

There are five games to the end of the season, Mufulira Wanderers is second from bottom on the 16 team league with 14 points from 25 matches, same as Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy.

About Mufulira Wanderers:

Popularly known as Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, the club has won over 50 trophies and has also produced some of the country’s greatest players as 1988 CAF Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya.

They were relegated in 2008 until they fought their way back to top-flight football of late.

The Greens have won the Zambia Premier League title nine times in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1976, 1978, 1995 and lately 1996.

They are currently sponsored by money bugs Mopani Copper Mine.

Mufulira Wanderers host their home games at Shinde Stadium in the Mufulira mine township.