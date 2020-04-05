In a bid to ensure a safe playing all green surface, management of Gadafi Football Club embarked on a re-greening spree.

This followed the grading and leveling of the playing terrain before the grueling grass planting exercise was executed.

The leveling, grading process was followed by grass planting and the application of fertilizers as well as black soil.

Weeks after planting and continuous watering, the planted grass has exhibited promising signs of fast growth.

The grass is expected to fully grow up in six months time.

Meanwhile, Gadafi Football Club will be expected to host their home matches in the Eastern regional league (Nile group) at the Kakindu Stadium in the heart of Jinja town.

During the period of the grass growth, there will be an internal perimeter fencing erected,

Also, the sanitary facilities will be improved with construction of toilets for the stadium.

According to the club president, Afande Edwin Ochieng, this is work being undertaken to ensure Gadafi readies itself for the times ahead.

“We are re-greening and doing general improvement on the stadium as we prepare ourselves” Ochieng notes.

Gadafi Football Club remains the only unbeaten club in the Nile group.

With 33 points off 13 matches, Gadafi remains aloft the leaderboard, 7 points adrift from second placed Bugiri De School who still has a game in hand.

Nick-named “The Soldier Boyz”, Gadafi has recorded the most victories (10) with three draws having scored 34 goals, conceded only 8 goals and has a difference of 26 goals.

Ronald Bithum is the leading goal scorer with 13 goals.

Eastern Region League (Nile Group – Top 5):

Gadafi – 33 Points Budondo – 26 Points Bugiri De School – 25 Points Iganga Young – 18 Points Busei – 17 Points

Currently the leaders in the Bukedi group with 38 points off 15 matches, Admin is 7 points adrift from Busia Fisheries and 10 off from third placed Mbale Garage.

Qualification mode to the FUFA Big League:

The leading club in Nile group shall face off with leading club in Bukedi group.

The victor will again face the winner from the North East region.

Gadafi FC Results played so far:

Bugoto 0-3 Gadafi

Gadafi Bugiri Da School 1-2 Gadafi

Gadafi Gadafi 2-1 Walukuba West

Walukuba West Gadafi 2-1 Mpumudde United

Mpumudde United Gadafi 4-0 Kakira

Kakira Gadafi 3-1 Budondo

Budondo Gadafi 8-0 Busei

Busei Jinja Municipal Hippos 1-5 Gadafi

Gadafi Iganga Young 1-1 Gadafi

Gadafi Gadafi 1-1 Bugiri De School

Bugiri De School Kakira United 1-1 Gadafi

Gadafi Walukuba West 0-2 Gadafi

Gadafi Gadafi 1-0 Iganga Young

