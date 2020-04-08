The organizers of the Airtel Masaza football Cup have communicated to the various team heads to start preparations and present the necessary documents for this year’s championship which is ear marked to kick off in June.



This comes in the wake of uncertainty concerning the worrying health situation caused by the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has hit the whole world so hard, including Uganda.



In a statement circulated by Faridah Bongole, the media personnel in charge of the Masaza Cup on Wednesday, 8th April 2020, team managers are urged to start initial preparations.



“The managers of the Masaza teams are all encouraged to start initial preparations for this year’s tournament. They can make consultations via the social media means” Bongole noted.



Meanwhile, a couple of teams have already named their respective management teams.



The management heads have gone an extra mile to name the working committees that have technical, welfare, treasury and administration, among others.



For starters, 18 counties (Masaza) of Buganda Kingdom are engaged in this annual tournament proudly back rolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda.

Bulemeezi Ssaza is the reigning champion after winning last year’s trophy when they beat Busiro 1-0 in the well contested final (after extra time) with Emmanuel Loki scoring the priceless goal.



Masaza Cup Past Winners:

• 2019 – Bulemeezi

• 2018 – Singo

• 2017 – Gomba

• 2016 – Buddu

• 2015 – Singo

• 2014 – Gomba

• 2013 – Mawokota

• 2012 – Bulemeezi

• 2011 – Buluri

• 2010 – Not Held

• 2009 – Gomba

• 2008 – Kyadondo

• 2007 – Mawokota

• 2006 – Kooki

• 2005 – Mawokota

• 2004 – Gomba

ALSO READ: Masuudi Kafumbe, Ezra Kaye Kizito agree terms at Bulemeezi