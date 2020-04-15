The head of Buwekula county (Ssaza), Luwekula Immaculate Nantayi Kafeero has announced a 11 man management committee of officials that will oversee the running of the team in the 2020 Airtel sponsored Masaza football championship.

For starters, this year’s tournament is planned to kick off in June should the health situation (COVID-19 pandemic) improve.

Edward Mawanda is the chairperson of the committee.

He will be deputized by Ben Wagaba. The General Secretary is Joseph Kakooza, Richard Kiyonga (team manager), Leondina Nasozi (Treasurer) and Simon Babumba (Team doctor), among others.

Nantayi confessed that she has a lot of trust in this management team with hope they will deliver the team to the promised land.

She has urged the people of Buwekula and well-wishers to accord the committee all the necessary support.

Greetings to all the people of Buwekula Ssaza. Despite the telling period of COVID-19 where we are also experiencing a lock-down and a curfew, we have appointed the team committee. I hope we shall overcome these periods. I call upon the people of Buwekula and the well-wishers to support this committee so that we perform well. Let us respect the conditions set by the President and the officials from the Ministry of Health so that we live healthier lives. Let us wash our hands at all times and maintain the social distancing. Luwekula Immaculate Nantayi Kafeero, Head of Buwekula Ssaza

Meanwhile, Buwekula is closing down on Simon “Dunga” Ddungu as head coach for the team.

The two parties are believed to be in final negotiations for favourable terms before inking the employment contract.

Buwekula has never won this championship that attracts all the 18 counties within Buganda Kingdom.

Buwekula Ssaza management team:

Chief: Luwekula Immaculate Nantayi Kafeero

Luwekula Immaculate Nantayi Kafeero Chairperson: Edward Mawanda

Edward Mawanda Vice Chairperson : Ben Wagaba

: Ben Wagaba General Secretary : Joseph Kakooza

: Joseph Kakooza Team manager : Richard Kiyonga

: Richard Kiyonga Treasurer: Leondina “Ssenga” Nasozi

Leondina “Ssenga” Nasozi Team Doctor: Simon Babumba

Past Winners:

2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016: Buddu

Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010 : Not Held

: Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007: Mawokota

Mawokota 2006: Kooki

Kooki 2005: Mawokota

Mawokota 2004: Gomba

ALSO READ: Kyadondo names 31 man management committee