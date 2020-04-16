As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic rages on world-over, a number of countries have restricted their citizens from free movement with the territories of their countries through lock-downs.

The lock-down has stained business across all sectors of the economy as people are unable to freely move to work places to seek food.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has joined the swelling list of donators to the COVID-19 Uganda national task force that runs under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

To this cause, FUFA has handsomely donated 12.5 tonnes of food (Rice) in a bid to support the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda.

The food was officially handled over by the FUFA top brass team led by the FUFA President and CAF Executive Committee member Eng. Moses Magogo, First Vice President Justus Mugisha, Third Vice President Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi (also the State Minister in Charge of Children’s Affairs), State Minister of Sports, Hon. Hamson Denis Obua and the federation CEO Edgar Watson Suubi.

This donation comes at an opportune time Government is also supplying food (rice, posho and beans) to its citizens having started with Kampala and Wakiso Districts.

Uganda is among the affected countries with 55 cases of affected patients, 12 recoveries and luckily no death registered thus far as by Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Globally, there are 2,091,279 cases, 516,693 recoveries and a total of 135,229 fatalities.