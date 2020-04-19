Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry has explained how he’s following up the national football team players amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKinstry says he’s been chatting up the players to offer supplementary support as the stars keep up with designated routines from their clubs.

Speaking to BBC’s Newsday programme, McKinstry – who was preparing Cranes for the Africa Nations Championship just before all sports activities were suspended by the Uganda Government – revealed how he’s following up the players with most reporting how they are doing well so far.

“For us really, it’s playing a supplementary support role because the majority of players are getting programmes with their clubs and their clubs are monitoring them really closely,” he said.

“We’re really there as a supplementary support to see if there’s anything in addition we can do with the players. We try to be in contact with all of them at least once a week to try and see how their own programs are doing and the situation in their own country.

“I’d been in touch with everyone over the course of last week and as is natural, all the players are giving a five star review back in terms of saying ‘yes, we’re well on top of everything, we’re doing well at home.'”

Uganda isn’t the only country that has been hot hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused postponement of several events.

Recently, Burundi who had remained with a running local football league had to suspend activities as well due to Coronavirus.

The Burundi Football Federation (FFB) suspended the premier league, nation wide league and the top women’s league that had been active till mid-April.