At a time the entire world is aggressively battling the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, various countries including Uganda announced lockdowns as a measure to mitigate the spread of this highly contagious virus.

Most sports oriented people in Uganda optimally utilized the lockdown to renovate their playgrounds.

Nakisunga Ssaza play ground in Mukono is one of those open fields across the country that has undergone a major upgrade in a bid to improve its general appeal and usage.

The graded land at Nakisunga Ssaza play ground

Uganda Premier League club Kyetume FC is spear heading the drive to have a renovated Nakisunga Ssaza playground with the help of authorities at Mukono District.

The grueling grading as well as leveling phase is nearly completion, thanks to the tractors from Mukono District.

Nakisunga Ssaza play ground

Towards the end of May 2020, the grass planting exercise will be successfully done as well.

According to Kyetume Football Club’s official Vicent Tomusange, the whole exercise is expected to be completed by the start of the 2020/2021 Uganda Premier League season.

“We have now started with the grading and leveling process. The grass planting exercise will take effect on before the end of May 2020. ” Tomusange noted.

Meanwhile, Rose Foam Uganda Limited contributed shs. 7 M towards the ground improvement.

According to Tomusange, the grass to be planted has been imported from Tanzania.

Nakisunga Ssaza play ground sits on 2 hectares of land

Once completed, the ground will have an internal perimeter fencing erected with dressing rooms.

The ground is used by Kyaggwe Ssaza in the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament and Kyetume Football Club (Uganda Premier League).

