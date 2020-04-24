Makerere University Business School (MUBS) has so far spent approximately Shs 38,000,000 for the renovation drive of the main sports field that has so far witnessed an energized re-greening exercise.

There is a promising statement to boldly boast of after the once barren and bare patches are now dressed with an enviable all green beautiful natural outlook.

According to Hilary Kimbugwe, assistant sports tutor of the Nakawa based institution, the amount of money was raised following kindly contribution from key stake holders.

“Myself (Hilary Kimbugwe), Adam Kato, Richard Kaweere, Uganda Lacrosse Foundation as well as coaches Charles Ayiekoh and Kenneth Ayella all had a hand on the contributions that funded the renovation process” Kimbugwe disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

After filling the parts of the surface that were missing with grass, more planting was executed with constant watering.

“The surface is now complete after trimming the outgrown grass more than four times. What remains now is internal and external fencing to avoid passersby.” Kimbugwe adds.

Two volunteers Koowa and Kalaba assisted in the grass planting process and have been key in the regular watering, fertilizer application and weeding processes.

“I applaud Brian Miiro Nsubuga of Makerere University who always advised us on how best to look after the planted grass. His knowledge and advise played a great role in all our struggles to have the MUBS playground green again. I thank my colleagues who dug deep in their financial coffers to make handsome contributions” Kimbugwe remarks.

Now the biggest question remains on the usage and management on seeing how best to maintain the green for eternity.

A couple of teams use this facility to include the MUBS football team that features in the famous Pepsi University Football League, Mission Football Club (features in the fifth division in the Nakawa league) and She Corporates, a FUFA Women Elite League.

The positive news of renovation for the the MUBS play-ground comes at a time there is a new wave of sports facilities across the country.

Institutions and local communities via the country have seriously embarked on re-greening projects of sports amenities to have good play fields.

This has been witnessed in Entebbe Municipality for the Kiwafu, Works and Nakiwogo play grounds, Wampeewo (off Gayaza road), Jinja (Gaddafi Barracks), Tororo (St George IV Stadium), Luweero (Kasana), MUBS (Nakawa) and Kiryadongo (Boma Stadium) and most recently Uganda Clays play ground in Kajjansi.

Green surfaces remain one of the bench marks for the much chorused FUFA Club licensing tools and green-light to be accorded full operational licences for clubs especially those in the top tier, Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and the FUFA Women Elite League.