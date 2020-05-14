Ugandan rugby sensation Philip Wokorach has revealed how he can’t wait to feature for his new side Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C).

Philip Wokorach touches down against Paraguay. Credit: Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

The french Fédérale 1 (Division 3) outfit signed Wokorach for the 2020-21 season and the 27-year-old is already relishing the new prospect of performing at a bigger stage.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports upon confirming his move to A.S.B.C, he said; “I feel great and exited at the same time, I just can’t wait to take on the new challenge and see what God has in stock for me.”

Wokorach helped his former club Bourges XV gain promotion unbeaten, to the fourth tier – Fédérale 2 – in his debut season.

After featuring at Stallions formerly Saracens, Buffaloes, Heathens, Kabras Sugar and Bourges XV, Wokorach will be playing for his 6th career club, but also his second French side.

About Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C)

Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C) is a club that was founded in 1923.

They were promoted to division 3, after winning the knockout stages in 2017 at the division 4 level.

They host their games at the Stade des Verdeaux Louis-Trintignant stadium.