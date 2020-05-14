Ugandan rugby sensation Philip Wokorach has bid his old club Bourges XV farewell after signing for new Fédérale 1 (Division 3) side Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C).

Philip Wokorach converts a try v Hong Kong in the main cup QF Credit: Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

The star who has been announced for the 2020-21 season with A.S.B.C says he’s “so sad” at having left Bourges XV while he was just settling in, but went on to thank them for having believed in him.

I feel so sad that as I was settling in well and exited to play some more with them but because of unforeseen circumstances, I was left with no other option and I leave the rest to destiny. I thank them [Bourges XV] for everything. Philip Wokorach exclusively told Kawowo Sports

Wokorach was part of the team as they managed to get promoted to the fourth tier – Fédérale 2 – in his debut season.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with Bourges XV last year before debuting against Uzerche.

Philip Wokorach (R) in action for Division 5 side, Bourges XV. Credit: Bourges XV

A.S.B.C will be his 6th club he will turn out for after featuring at Stallions formerly Saracens, Buffaloes, Heathens, Kabras Sugar and Bourges XV.