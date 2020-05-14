Ugandan rugby sensation Philip Wokorach has bid his old club Bourges XV farewell after signing for new Fédérale 1 (Division 3) side Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C).
The star who has been announced for the 2020-21 season with A.S.B.C says he’s “so sad” at having left Bourges XV while he was just settling in, but went on to thank them for having believed in him.
I feel so sad that as I was settling in well and exited to play some more with them but because of unforeseen circumstances, I was left with no other option and I leave the rest to destiny. I thank them [Bourges XV] for everything.Philip Wokorach exclusively told Kawowo Sports
Wokorach was part of the team as they managed to get promoted to the fourth tier – Fédérale 2 – in his debut season.
The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with Bourges XV last year before debuting against Uzerche.
A.S.B.C will be his 6th club he will turn out for after featuring at Stallions formerly Saracens, Buffaloes, Heathens, Kabras Sugar and Bourges XV.