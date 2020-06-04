Former Uganda Cranes international Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has strongly distanced himself from news in some sections of the media, linking him to a number of clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

Soft spoken in nature, Mbabazi refutes allegations that he has agreed terms with some several clubs.

I am still loyal to my tasks and job at Uganda Cranes as assistant coach. I am not thinking of club football, at least for the time being. News linking me to specific clubs is false and the authors have selfish interests if I could say the least. Charles Livingsone Mbabazi, second assistant coach, Uganda Cranes

Since falling out with Wakiso Giants Football Club, Mbabazi has been concentrating on his role as the second assistant at the Uganda Cranes where he works alongside Northern Irishman Johnnathan McKinstry (head coach) and Abdallah Mubiru as first assistant.

He is arguably regarded as one of the best technically organized tacticians in the country with contemporary training methodologies prior to real matches proper.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mbabazi’s strict man-management skills and control of the dressing rooms in teams he has handled has won him admirers and those who loathe him in equal measure.

With the Uganda Cranes business at a standstill, Mbabazi has admitted to reading online coaching manuals as he plays catch up to the modern trends of the beautiful game.

Cagey future:

The next step ahead of the UEFA “A” aspiring coach remains as secretive as affairs in a grave as he prefers to the cards closer to his chest, in a typically reserved manner.

“I am at home reading about the game online in this lockdown. About my next destiny, only God knows. Do you know your tomorow-like?” he poses.

During his hey active playing days, Mbabazi was a marvel of many for his workrate, use of the ball, passing, vision and off the ball movements.

He played for all the three traditional clubs in Uganda; Sports Club, Express and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)..

He later ventured into the murky professional football waters outside the country, playing at ASEC Mimosa in Cote D’Ivoire, St Patrick’s Athletic (Ireland), Hà Nội ACB and Bình Dương in Vietnam before retiring home at Wandegeya as a coach player.

For the Uganda Cranes, he won 36 caps, scoring 7 goals.

As a coach, Mbabazi has previously served at Onduparaka (two stints), Mbarara City, Kyetume, Masavu, Lweza, Bright Stars and the Somalia national team.