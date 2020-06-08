Management of Gomba Lions (Ssaza) Football team has retained right back Henry “Bishop” Orom Bithum.

The four time record champions announced the arrival of the roving right back on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Henry Bishop Orom Bithum extends his stay with Gomba Lions. You are most welcome #FfeTuliko” Gomba Ssaza FC Statement

Orom is currently engaged at Buganda regional Masaka based Synergy Football Club where he is also captain.

It should be noted that he was part of the Gomba team last season in the regrettable epoch where they failed to qualify past the group stages.

He is expected to battle for the right back slot with new recruit Nasser Lukwago Ssali.

Other Gomba Signings:

The Lions have also brought on board Emmanuel Derrick Were, a three time winning goalkeeper.

The left back department has Ponsiano Ssegonja and Ben Nambokho.

Others are Abdallah Ssentongo, Joseph Bright Vuni (central defenders), holding midfielder Hussein Senoga, Sharif “De Maria”Nsereko and Bashir Lubinga (offensive midfielders) as well as forwards Richard Basangwa, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang and Raymond Walugembe.

Gomba’s technical director Felix Kawooya Ssekubuuza believes having more than one player per a given department will give them the necessary healthy competition on the team.

“It is always good to have more than one player per position or department. That element brings the good healthy competition” Ssekabuuza notes.

Ssekabuuza is expected to assemble a formidable team alongside head coach Ibrahim Kirya, Denis Kizito (assistant) and goalkeeping coach Mubaraka Kiberu.

As soon as the after the current lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic is lifted, then the Masaza Cup tournament will be played, according to the organizers.

Gomba are record champions of this tournament with four titles to their name won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Airtel Uganda Limited are the main sponsors backed up by a bandwagon of other partners as Centenary Bank, CBS, BBS Telefaina, Total Uganda and others.

Detailed Profile: