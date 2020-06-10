Uganda Cranes and Pyramids FC forward Abdu Lumala has revealed that the’re no racism incidences he has encountered in Egypt.

His account comes at the time of worldwide discussions on racial injustices following protests over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in, Minnesota on May 25th 2020.

Floyd died at the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while handcuffed, face down in the street.

Lumala – who recently called for an end to killings in the United States – talked up racism in Egypt, saying he’s been welcomed and appreciated, even at club level.

Responding to a question raised on whether he had suffered any segregation, Lumala replied; “No. The only thing we have in the club (Pyaramids FC) is love. Even when I go to the market, they (Egyptians) are happy to welcome you.”

Abdu Lumala greets Liverpool and Egypt star player Mo Salah after the game in Cairo Credit: Nicolas B.

He added; “So Egypt is good, there is no racism, no nothing. Just love.”