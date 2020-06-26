Uganda Cranes and Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru is enthused at the new challenge ahead of him after signing a new contract at the Uganda Premier League club.

Mubiru put pen to paper for a three contract to extend his stay at the club, with the option of a further year.

His previous deal had expired in January this year and with the tough times of the Coronavirus pandemic, the club had retained him, consquently saving them from relegation.

Abdallah Mubiru

Talking up his new deal and the task ahead, Mubiru lauded the club management and Chairman Asan Kasingye.

“Renewed dreams, renewed ambition, renewed enthusiasm!! I will be staying on @UgPoliceFC for three more years.

“I cannot thank the club management enough for the continued support and trust. Thank you very much @AKasingye,” he wrote on his twitter page.

I cannot thank the club management enough for the continued support and trust. Thank you very much @AKasingye. pic.twitter.com/WJxehFZcfk — Mubiru Abdallah (@MubiruAbdallah3) June 26, 2020

Mubiru joined the Cops in January 2017. He has previously coached Proline, KCCA and Vipers in the top flight.