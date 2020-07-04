The previous three months have witnessed sports in Uganda and elsewhere in the world at its lowest ebb ever because of the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

To be specific, in Uganda sports has not been held since 17th March 2020 when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a total ban for public gatherings as a mitigation tool to avoid the spread of this highly contagious virus.

The situation has left sportsmen, coaches and other technical officials, support staff to teams and individual sportsmen redundant and henceforth jobless.

The families with food donation

The Silverbacks Junior players with their parents

To make ends meet has a real struggle for many with pay cuts and defaulted payments among other issues.

In the struggles, the Africa Lacrosse together with the Jewish foundation continued to support the impoverished.

Silverbacks Juniors Lacrosse academy are beneficiaries for the second time with food support of 500 Kgs of Rice suppliers to 40 families.

The Logistics manager representing the Foundation in Uganda, Godfrey Hilary Kimbugwe and Isaac Kirinya handled over the food portions.

On May 8th 2020, the same academy got 400 kilograms of Maize flour and 400kgs of beans (each in packs of 10 kilograms) for 35 kids families and 5 coaching staff.

A fortnight later, 200 kilograms of maize and beans were given to Nile Crocs (Prisons) Lacrosse academy to help the players and their coaches.

Jinja Nile Zulus Africa Lacrosse Academy from Eastern Uganda were beneficiaries with total donation had the package of 225 Kgs for maize flour and Beans.

For starters, Uganda has 10 Lacrosse clubsduly registered under the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA).

There are a number of schools that play the game and the girls teams include Nabisunsa, Mount St Mary’s Namagunga, Forest Hills (Lugazi), St Joseph Nsambya Girls, Cannan High, Kawanda SS, Grace Villa (Kabale).

For the boys; there is Kiswa Primary School, Silver Backs MUBS Academy, Jinja and YMCA.