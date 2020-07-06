Ugandan footballer Jayden Onen is one of the nine players that Brentford FC has released on Monday after their contracts expired.

The attacking midfielder who has been featuring for Brentford B is one of the nine players that the English Championship side has confirmed to be leaving.

‘Brentford FC can confirm that nine players have left the Club, having not been offered new contracts. Striker Justin Shaibu will be leaving The Bees after four years in West London. Brentford B players Reece Cole, David Titov, Matej Majka, Jonny Mitchell, Nick Tsaroulla, Jaden Brissett, Cole Dasilva and Jayden Onen have also left Griffin Park. Their contracts all expired on Tuesday, 30 June, and were not renewed.’ Confirmed the club website.

Onen made 30 appearances for Brentford B during the 2019/20 season, scoring three goals in the process.

Brentford B Head Coach Neil MacFarlane stated that it important for those that have not been promoted to the senior team to try and seek an opportunity elsewhere.

“The strategy here is to promote from the B Team to the First Team but not every single player is going to get there. We push the players to their limits to make sure that when they get their opportunity with the First Team then they grab it, but if they can’t get through then they take the opportunity to look back at their time with the Club and think of it as a good period for them. There also comes a point for some of the boys that it is time to move on and go and find First Team football somewhere else.”

“As a group of players, I have absolutely no complaints with the way that they conducted themselves from the very first moment they stepped foot in the building until the very end. I enjoyed coaching them every single day. They went about their business the exact way that I wanted them to and I wish them all the very best in the future and hope that they go on and find a club that can get them good game time to push their careers on.” He said.

What you should know about Onen

Onen was born on 17th February 2001 to Brian Innocent Onen and Dion Joan Chapman. He was born at North Middlesex Hospital in Edmonton.

His father left Uganda in the 1970s and sought asylum in England because of the political insurgency in the country at the time.

He is an attacking midfielder who began his career at the Arsenal FC academy. Onen played for Brighton and Hove U21 team from where signed a one and half years contact with Brentford B last year.