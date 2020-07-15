Godfrey Lwesibawa will play at Jinja based Uganda Premier League entity BUL Football Club.

This follows the agreement of the two parties as they agreed upon a two year tenure.

Lwesibawa inked the treasured dotted line on his employment contract for a 2 year deal with BUL Football Club, hitherto refered to as the “Eastern Giants” with effect from July 1, 2020 to June 31, 2022.

The right winger-cum-forward has been a free agent after his employment contract at Tooro United expired at the end of the previous season.

The development comes at a time when the player had been rumored to be headed for a reunion with Richard Wasswa Bbosa, the head coach at Express Football Club.

Besides Tooro United, Lwesibawa also featured at Sports Club Villa and Express.

Godfrey Lwesibawa (right) is joined by George Ssenkaaba to celebrate a goal while at SC Villa Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Godfrey Lwesibawa in action for the Uganda Sand Cranes against Seychelles during the 2019 Copa Dar es salaam tourney. He scored a hat-trick in this match

He is also a key pillar for the Uganda Sand Cranes national team.

Meanwhile, BUL has also agreed terms with former Wakiso Giants roving left back Aggrey Madoi.

Madoi joins Richard Matovu in the left back department at a time experienced Allan Tarsis Munaaba was released.

Towering midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama, Uganda U-20 midfielder Saddam Masereka, former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper Eric Kibowa, Farouk Banga, Amos Etoju, Willy Makuro are also reportedly to be on the exit route out of the club funded by BIDCO Uganda Limited.

Veteran defender Musa Walangalira, 40, has been given six months to serve the club as he bids farewell to the beautiful game gracefully.

BUL completed the 2019/20 season with 36 points in the 6th position.

Under head coach Arthur “Da Gaffar” Kyesimira, BUL would wish to better their performance.