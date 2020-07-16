After two seasons with Sports Club Villa, striker Bashir Mutanda has left for “greener pastures”.

The stocky albeit lethal forward had hence forth officially bid farewell following two different seasons, one decimated by largely a great spell followed by a complete reciprocal of the other.

Mutanda scored 13 goals in the 2018/19 season as he led the club’s goal scoring charts before fading off in the subsequent season with a single goal in an epoch decimated by injuries.

“My contract at Sports Club Villa ended and I will not renew as I seek for opportunities elsewhere. In a special way, I thank the club management, technical team, fellow players and the fans” Mutanda disclosed.

Bashir Mutanda Credit: © JOHN BATANUDDE

Although he has not yet indicated his next lane in life, close sources indicate that he has been officially approached by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and weighing on opportunities outside the country.

Last season, Mutanda departed for Botswana where he was engaged in trials with Jwaneng Galaxy, scoring in a friendly match against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, the talks stalled after SC Villa reported signed for an astronomical $50,000 sign on fee.

A fully fit Mutanda is a striker on every coach’s wish-list with his double footed strength, possessive display and involvement of teammates.

Besides URA, Mutanda could leave Uganda for greener pastures beyond the boarder lines of the country.

Meanwhile, SC Villa has renewed contracts of goalkeeper Saidi Keni and right back Joseph Nsubuga.