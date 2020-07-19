Management of Bugerere Ssaza team has completed the signing of goalkeeper Arafat Otim.

Otim is a student at St Lawrence University and last season played at Ssingo Ssaza.

For a long time, Otim has been a subject of contention between his parent team, Ssingo as well as Bugerere and Busiro.

Eventually, Bugerere has had the last and loudest smile when the gangly goalkeeper put pen to paper.

Otim is the second goalkeeper to be signed by this team after Ashraf Lubega (Edgars) was confirmed in May 2020.

Goalkeeper Arafat Otim

He joins other signings as Paul Mbazira (Edgars Youth), Ronald Senkayi (Black Stars), Umar Luswabi (renewed contract), defender Dube Kato (Bweyogerere).

Kawowo Sports has established that Bugerere held behind the scenes trials for the players and picked the cream.

Bugerere will be coached by Henry Kabugo (head coach), Andrew Ssali (assistant coach), Joseph Mayor Babigumira (goalkeeping coach) among others.

Should the lockdown restrictions (set in place because of the Coronavirus pandemic) that also barred sports be relaxed by the Government, then the 2020 edition will progress as planned.

The tournament’s local organizing committee has suggested that the games will be held behind closed doors as a mitigation tool.

It was first played in the 1950’s before taking a long break, only to return in 2004.

This championship has a magnetic appeal and has won over admirers for the ability to attract as many crowds as possible.

Gomba holds the record for most trophies won since the restoration of this tournament in 2014.

Christened as the Lions, Gomba has won this annual championship in 2004, 2007, 2014 and lately 2017.

Airtel Uganda Limited is the main sponsor of this annual championship.

Past Winners