Creative midfielder Gaddafi Gadinho has left Mbarara City Football Club for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces.

The newly-promoted Uganda Premier League side captured the bow-legged play-maker and signed a two-year deal with him.

The former Onduparaka player had a torrid time at Mbarara City, featuring in less than 7 matches before he absconded over unclear reasons.

He joins the bandwagon of new recruits at the Bombo based club currently coached by former Uganda Cranes creative midfielder Steven Bogere.

The army side also agreed on fresh terms with two of their former players, goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo and Andrew Waiswa.

Other new signings are goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera from Express, Simon Mbaziira (Police), Ronnie Kisekka (free agent), James Begisa (Proline), Ibrahim Wamannah (Proline), Juma Ssebadduka and John Ssemazzi (Sun Rise, Rwanda).

UPDF who were promoted alongside Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) as the FUFA Big League season was abruptly stopped because of Coronavirus 19 pandemic.

The club massive recruitment drive is intended to beef up the squad well in time of the pre-season training.

Head coach Bogere will be deputized by former KCCA and Proline defender Ssaka Mpiima.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) tentatively set the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League kick-off for 17th October 2020 should the health situation improve and sports be given a green light once again.