FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora Football Club has completed the signing of three players.

Brian Nyabwina, Mubarak Kakooza and Juma Sabiti are the first signings of the season for the club christened as the Abanyakare.

Each of the players were accorded a three-year employment contract.

Kakooza is a winger who has been part of the Nyamityobora Junior Team in the FUFA Juniors League.

Center forward Sabiti, like Kakooza is also a graduate from the club’s youth structures.

Juma Sabiti is a center forward

Nyabwina is a creative midfielder, a former student at Rwakasinga CHE Secondary School and has also previously played at Kabwohe, Six O’clock and Fort Portal’s Mountains of the Moon.

Nyamityobora will be coached by promotional magician, Richard Makumbi whose deputy Denis Kiyimba has just reunited with him since the Mbarara City epoch in 2017/18 season.

Last season, Nyamityobora finished in the 5th place having amassed 13 points in the Rwenzori Group after the FUFA Big League season was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

FUFA has tentatively set the 29th October 2020 as the kick off date for second division football should the Coronavirus situation improve amicably.