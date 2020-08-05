Uganda Cranes striker Derrick Nsibambi has fully recovered from the Corona Virus disease (COVID-19).

Nsibambi who plies his trade with Egyptian outfit Smouha FC was confirmed positive two weeks back.

After undergoing quarantine for 14 days, the former KCCA FC player has been given the greenlight to return to training.

Nsibambi took to his official Facebook page to thank God and indicate he is back to training.

‘Finally am back and allowed to train with team after testing negative thank you God.’



Smouha who are currently 6th on the league table will return to action on 13th August as they take on second placed Al Makowaloon.