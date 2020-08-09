Zambia Super League 2019-20 (Sunday, 9th August 2020):

Forest Rangers Vs Zanaco – Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola (4 PM)

Forest Rangers Football Club could be crowned champions of the 2019-20 Zambia Premier League if they win in their final game of the season at home against Zanaco on Sunday.

Home to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya, Forest Rangers come to this match with big expectations.

The game will be played at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola city, North of the capital, Lusaka.

Forest Rangers is currently second on the 20 team log with 49 points, one shy of the leaders, Nkana Red Devils who have completed their matches.

Nkana Red Devils have a four goal difference, implying that it is a must win situation for the Tenant Kilumba coached outfit if they are to walk away with silverware.

Zanaco lies 6th with 43 points and can only displace Zesco United from 5th with a victory over Forest Rangers.

“We have worked hard the entire season and we shall remain focused for the match in our midst. The game against Zanaco presents us with the ultimate test of character. This is the moment we have been waiting for throughout the season,” Kigonya noted.

This game was reinstated to the fixtures log after an earlier ruling by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) that had awarded points to Zanaco was overturned.

Mathias Kigonya in action with Forest Rangers in Zambia Credit: Forest Rangers FC

At the start of the week, Forest Rangers edged Napsa Stars 1-0 with Lamech Silwaba netting the lone goal in the 71st minute.

Forest Rangers are eyeing their second ever league title since the 2014 success script.

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy, Mufulira Wanderers and Nakambala Leopards are all already relegated.

The Football Association of Zambia elected to end the season early by the 27th round because the various clubs flouted the COVID-19 regulations.

Round of 26 Results: