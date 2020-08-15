Amos Etoju has joined newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club.

The 19-year-old holding midfielder was last season attached at Jinja based club, BUL.

Etoju penned a year long deal with MYDA Football Club with an option to extend.

He was among the players humbly shown the exit door to create space for the intended new recruits.

The player’s agent, Jens Leidewall has expressed delight upon the move to the Malaba based club that will host their home matches at King George Stadium in Tororo.

We are happy with the move. Amos could compete to get the needed game time every single week in Uganda Premier League. This is very important for young talented boys like him. It will be that whats keep developing his very fine potential. Jens Leidewall

Amos Etoju (left) with agent

The development comes at a time when MYDA, a newly promoted side to the top flight, is busy in the market to beef up their squad ahead of the anticipated kick off in October 2020.

Defender Ramathan Yakubu completed a move to the same side on Friday.

The Flying Eagles had earlier signed towering midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka as well as Waiswa Kasango (a midfielder who can also play as a forward).

MYDA was promoted to the Uganda Premier League in May 2020 as Elgon Group leaders following the abrupt end of the football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.