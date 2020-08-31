Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira returned to action for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire on Saturday against New York City at the Red Bull Arena.

Azira featured in the match Fire lost 3-1 as a substitute. He replaced teammate Boris Sekulic in the 83rd minute.

The moment marked the Ugandan’s complete turn from adversity following an injury that had him miss the team’s trip to Florida for the MLS is Back Tournament.

The 32-year old had picked up an eye injury before getting into pre-training quarantine for 10 days away from the rest of the team.

Mauricio Pineda scored Fire’s half time equalizer following Keaton Parks’ opener for New York City in the 16th minute. Anton Tinnerholm, 53′ and Alex Ring, 75′ sealed victory for the hosts in New York.