Holding midfielder Deo Isejja has signed a contract extension at Kyetume Football Club.

Isejja who is also referred to as Kante by the football family penned a two-year contract at the Slaughters.

“I am excited having signed a new contract at Kyetume Football Club. I am willing to serve the club diligently with one heart,” the hard-working midfielder attested.

Deo Kante Isejja juggles the ball

Wakiso Giants, Express, and Jinja city-based club BUL have openly expressed interest to sign the player who has played at the Slaughters’ side since 2017.

Isejja scored two goals last season for Kyetume in the Uganda Premier League and recorded four assists.

The unquestionable work ethic on the field of play aside, he is a team leader, with exceptional positional discipline, tackling abilities as well as ball passing technique from all ranges.

Deo Isejja covers as large spaces as possible

Meanwhile, Kyetume has also captured the Onduparaka duo Ezra Bidda and Muhammed Rashid, Steven Ibrahim Kabuye, Felix Okot among others.

Under Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Kyetume FC is rebuilding a formidable team that will compete with the big boys in the league for top honours.