Dependable defender Bernard Muwanga has quietly left the country for a semi-professional stint in the central African country Zambia, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

Muwanga departed on Friday via the Eastern Uganda boarder line of Malaba for the Kenyan capital Nairobi where he is expected to connect to Zambia.

His final destiny in the central African land locked country remains unrevealed at large, at least by now.

However, sources close to the defender who captained Uganda Cranes at the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco indicate that he could be headed to the newly crowned Zambia Super League Nkana Red Devils or runners up Forest Rangers.

For starters, Nkana piped Forest Rangers to the league title on the final day of the season.

Nkana is also home to Uganda Cranes defender Shafik Bakaki as Forest Rangers is where outstanding goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya is featuring.

Muwanga is expected to arrive in Zambia by Monday, 7th September 2020.

Bernard Muwanga on Uganda Cranes duty Credit: Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Despite still having a running employment contract with Bright Stars Football Club, Muwanga discussed formally with Kyetume Football Club management for a possible transfer.

After series of negotiations that included being granted captaincy at the club, Muwanga was officially announced via the official Facebook page for the “Slaughters”.

A few hours after the announcement, the former Bright Stars, Sports Club Villa, KCCA and Proline defender came out to categorically water down the move.

Bernard Muwanga (left) in action against Busoga United while still at KCCA Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

According to Bright Stars, Muwanga is one of the key defenders that they look to who would beef up the defence at a time Enock Walusimbi is destined to cross over to Express.

On a positive note, Bright Stars successfully managed to convince Derrick Ngobi to stay, at least for another season.

As we patiently await for Muwanga’s travel to Zambia, the fingers are crossed for his next home prior to the kick off of the 2020-21 season.

Besides the unquestionable leadership traits, Muwanga is also a solid defender on the ground and in air, with good game reading skills, timely tackle execution, blocks as well as a perfect executor of the dead balls from all ranges.