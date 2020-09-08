Goalkeeper Hannington Sebwalunyo has officially signed a three year deal at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club on Tuesday, 8th September 2020.

The 24 year old goalkeeper joins the tax collectors from Maroons Football Club which was relegated to the FUFA Big League last season.

For a month now, URA had engaged Maroons for Sebwalunyo who still had a two year spell at the Prisons funded side.

After a formal agreement that included buying out the contract, URA got the goalkeeper who joins Nafian Legason Alonzi and youngster Samuel Mwaka.

Therefore, the three goalkeepers will compete for the number one slot of the four time Uganda Premier League winners.

Hannington Sebwalunyo smiles as he pens the employment contract at URA Football Club (Credit: URA FC)

Sebwalunyo brings expertise in the goalkeeping department having previously played at Jinja based BUL as well in the University Football League with Ndejje and Makerere Universities.

Besides the perfect game reading exploits, he is also good at taming with one against one incidents and so solid in the air.

URA has also brought on board midfielder Jackson Nunda (formerly at KCCA) and striker Steven Mukwala.

For starters, Mukwala was the top scorer in the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League.

At some stage, the club also engaged in talks with former Police FC towering left back Arafat Galiwango.

Last season, URA completed the season in fifth place with 40 points off 25 matches (league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic).

The 2020-21 season is ear-marked to kick off on 17th October 2020.