Management of Nyamityobora Football Club has completed the signing of five more new players in preparation for the 2020-21 FUFA Big League season.

The latest signings for the Mbarara based club were officially unveiled in Kampala on Wednesday, 9th September 2020.

These included two goalkeepers Solomon Mbowa and Adam Kizza Katongole, left back Remmy Makumbi, forward Rashid Nsubuga as well as central defender Fred Juuko.

Both Mbowa and Kizza join another already recruited goalkeeper, Tonny Musinguzi who was got from Mayirye United.

Rashid Matovu (right) being unveiled

Makumbi and Nsubuga had once played at Express Football Club in the Uganda Premier League.

“These are players of potential and experience whom we believe will help boost Nyamityobora Football Club” Kiyimba disclosed.

Juuko was formerly at Kiboga Young, goalkeeper Kizza previously featured at Jinja based BUL.

Defender Fred Juuko (right)

Goalkeeper Adam Kizza (right)

The club known as Abanyakare had earlier announced the signing of Brian Nyabwina (offensive midfielder), Mubarak Kakooza (winger), defender Wahabu Lwanga, Juma Sabiti (center forward), Ismail Faizol Aliganyira and creative play maker Meddie Muhammed Matovu.

Last season, Nyamityobora finished in the 5th place having amassed 13 points in the Rwenzori Group after the FUFA Big League season was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

FUFA has tentatively set the 29th October 2020 as the kick off date for second division football should the Coronavirus situation improve.