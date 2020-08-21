Western Uganda based second division club Nyamitybora Football Club has completed the signing of goalkeeper Tonny Musinguzi.

Musinguzi has penned a three-year deal at the club christened Abanyakare for the duration 2020-2023.

He joins from Mayirye United Football Club having previously featured at Bugema University, Singo, and Kyadondo Masaza teams.

He is the umpteenth signing for the club following the earlier acquisition of Brian Nyabwina (offensive midfielder), Mubarak Kakooza (winger), defender Wahabu Lwanga, Juma Sabiti (center forward), Ismail Faizol Aliganyira and creative play maker Meddie Muhammed Matovu.

Nyamityobora CEO Sadam Mugaru officially unveiled goalkeeper Tonny Musinguzi

Nyamityobora has already sent a strong statement of intact among the opposition prior to the commencement of the 2020-21 FUFA Big League.

Nyamityobora also already confirmed the appointment of promotional magician, Richard Makumbi whose deputy Denis Kiyimba is his own biological son.

The two worked together during the Mbarara City epoch in 2017-18 season.

Last season, Nyamityobora finished in the 5th place having amassed 13 points in the Rwenzori Group after the FUFA Big League season was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.