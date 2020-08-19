Western Uganda based FUFA Big League club Nyamityobora Football Club continues to make their presence felt in the primary player transfer window.

Christened as Abanyakare, Nyamityobora has lured on board a couple of players in a bid to beef up their squad in preparation for the 2020-21 season in the second division.

Offensive midfielder Meddie Matovu is the latest player to join the club.

Matovu penned a two-year deal at the club as witnessed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sadam Mugaru.

The former Rushere playmaker is the seventh player to join Nyamityobora.

Muhammed Meddie Matovu (left) with CEO Saddam Mugaru

Creative midfielder Brian Nyabwina, winger Mubarak Kakooza, and center forward Juma Sabiti were the first signings of the season for the club, each of the players penning a three-year employment contract.

They also signed defender Wahabu Lwanga and Ismail Faizol Aliganyira.

Nyamityobora will be coached by promotional magician, Richard Makumbi whose deputy Denis Kiyimba has just reunited with him since the Mbarara City epoch in 2017-18 season.

Last season, Nyamityobora finished in 5th place having amassed 13 points in the Rwenzori Group after the FUFA Big League season was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

FUFA has tentatively set the 29th October 2020 as the kick-off date for second division football should the Coronavirus situation improve amicably.