FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora Football Club remains visible and vibrant in the domestic player transfer window day in, day out.

Centeral defender Wahabu Lwanga is the latest player to join Abanyakare prior to the commencement of the 2020-21 season that tentatively kicksoff on 29th October 2020.

Lwanga was announced by the Mbarara based club’s communications department on Saturday, 8th August 2020 after signing a two-year deal.

Besides the ball playing antics, Lwanga comes forth with leadership instincts having captained Masindi based Doves last season before they were relegated to the Kitara Regional League.

He comes at the right timing that the club has also revealed the capture of other promising players.

Winger Mubarak Kakooza signed a three year deal at Nyamityobora Football Club

Brian Nyabwina (offensive midfielder), Mubarak Kakooza (winger), Juma Sabiti (center forward), Mahad Rashid, Fauz Ismail Aliganyira were the earlier signings confirmed by the club.

Meanwhile, outstanding and long serving club captain Clinton Kamugisha renewed his marriage vows with the club.

Nyamityobora also already confirmed the appointment of promotional magician, Richard Makumbi whose deputy Denis Kiyimba is his own biological son.

The two worked together during the Mbarara City epoch in 2017/18 season.

Richard Makumbi

Saddam Mugaru

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed the appointment of Sadam Mugaru as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mugaru brings on table worthy experience having worked at rivals Mbarara City in the Uganda Premier League.

Last season, Nyamityobora finished in the 5th place having amassed 13 points in the Rwenzori Group after the FUFA Big League season was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.