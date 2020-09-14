Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club’s camp is beaming with confidence and high expectations ahead of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

Two more players Moses Kalanzi, a left back and creative midfielder Andrew Kawooya are the latest additions to Mike Mutebi’s coached side.

These two players were officially unveiled during the weekly KCCA FC show on Sanyuka Television, on Sunday, 13th September 2020.

The duo brings the total number of new recruits to 11 during the primary players’ domestic transfer window.

Kalanzi is a left back and joins as a free agent after service at Danish first club, Blokhus.

He is highly tipped to replace Mustafa Kizza who left for Montreal Impact that features in the Major Soccer League (MSL).

For Kawooya, 17, he is still a student at St Mary’s Kitende and has played for the Vipers Junior team before.

He was part of the Uganda U-17 national team at the 2019 U17 African Nations Championship hosted by Tanzania.

The former Dynamic SS student also played for Lweza Junior team in 2016 and Proline Soccer Academy.

Andrew Kawooya at KCCA Football Club (Credit: Sanyuka TV)

Other signings:

KCCA has also lured on board forwards Charles “Neymar” Lwanga and Brian Aheebwa, utility player Denis Iguma as well as a host of creative midfielders as Juma Balinya, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Bright Anukani and Andrew Samson Kigozi.

Another teenager Dominic Ayella is a graduate from the KCCA Soccer Academy, the under-age team that has over the years provided a wide pool of players.