The desire to institute sustainable programs and solid structures remains the core objective for many institutions and organizations alike.

At Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, the dream is no different.

Emanating from their bold motto; “One Team, One Dream”, URA FC remains inclined towards walking the talk with various programs outlined.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Henry Mayeku, has a lot in the pipeline, including strengthening the youth structures of the club starting with the U-12 stage.

L-R: Ian Rumanyika (Communication Director), James Kizza (URA FC Chairman) and Henry Mayeku (URA FC Chairman)

Given a one year term to embark on the work chores at the club by the management board, Mayeku returns to the team fold having previously served as an administrator and general secretary in the yester-years.

The former financial officer was officially unveiled before the media during an event held at the company’s main headquarters (on the 6th floor) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Nakawa, Kampala.

“I thank the board for giving me the confidence. We are taking the club to the desired next level. This is a unique privilege to a club that I call home. This is a club that I served from its infancy. My objective is to turn around this club.” He noted in his introductory remarks.

Henry Mayeku, the new URA CEO smiles during the official unveiling ceremony (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mayeku called for teamwork as he executes the plans at bed-rock of his mind, first focusing on the grassroot program at the club with continuous scouting goals, among others.

“This is a journey that we must take together. When we were starting the club in 1997, we needed results at first. We achieved short term plans. We now need to plan for long time. We need to build sustainability to take us to the next level by several approach strategies of brand activation, bridging partnerships, building human resource and the structures of the club by building a permanent home for the club (at Bugema). There is a target that by end of this season, the URA FC Junior team will be based at the club base in Bugema.” He added.

James Kizza (left) hands over a ball to the in-coming CEO Henry Mayeku (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mayeku believes the club’s youth system will be strengthened further by establishing more partnerships with schools.

For starters, URA FC also has a running partnership with Ascent Soccer Academy, formerly Football For Good.

The ceremony was attended by among others the club chairman James Kizza, Ceaser Labeja (URA FC board member), Moses Kaduyu (General Secretary), Geofrey Kyondo (URA FC technical board member), Ian Rumanyika (Director Communication and Marketing), Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa (Head coach) and the media.

Kizza applauded the immediate past CEO Ivan Kakembo who term of office expired late last year, warming ushering in Mayeku.

The chairperson further stressed the club’s objectives among which include being a competitive model club not only in Uganda, but also in East Africa and Africa.

“We are assembling a club that will not only compete locally but also internationally. I thank the former CEO who set a very strong foundation as the secretariat upon which the gains will be consolidated. We shall continue to develop the game of football in the country. URA FC must be a role model club in Uganda, East Africa and Africa” Kizza stated.

URA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku was officially unveiled at the URA Headquarters on 16th September 2020 (Credit: John Batanudde)

The club is currently recruiting players to beef up the squad from last season.

Already two players have been officially unveiled as goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo and stylish midfielder Jackson Nunda.

Jackson Nunda unveiled as URA player until 2023 Credit: URA FC MEDIA

Hannington Sebwalunyo signs at URA Football Club

Ssebwalunyo joined from relegated Maroons as URA bought off his remaining two season on his employment contract.

Nunda was acquired from rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) where he had spent five years.

The club has reportedly acquired striker Steven Desse Mukwala, left back Arafat Galiwango and striker Davis Kasirye.

URA is working for the fifth Uganda Premier League title since inception in 1997.