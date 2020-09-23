Pre-season Friendly Matches:

Thursday, 24 th September 2020): Kataka Vs Mbarara City – Mbale (10 AM) – *Under closed doors

Friday, 25 th September 2020: Kiboga Young Vs Mbarara City – Mbale (10 AM) * Under closed doors

Wednesday, 30nh September 2020: Ibanda Select Vs Mbarara City – Kashozi – Ishongororo Sub county – Ibanda North (3 PM) *No fans allowed

It is business as usual as sports was given the green light by President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta to operate once again since March 18th 2020.

Western Uganda based Uganda Premier League outfit Mbarara City Football Club has lined up a number of warm up games in Eastern Uganda and in their own territory.

In Eastern Uganda, the side will play against Kataka and Kiboga Young, two FUFA Big League clubs based in Mbale.

The Ankole Lions will face Kataka on Thursday, 24th September 2020 before taking on Kiboga Young a day later.

The game against Kiboga Young was pushed to Friday this week after the visitors asked for more time to organize themselves.

Then, at the end of the month, they will travel to Ibanda to face Ibanda Select at the Kashozi play ground, found in Ishongororo Sub county.

These games, according to the club’s head coach Brian Ssenyondo will help to fine tune the team.

“The games are back and this is encouraging. We have planned the sessions where we shall also play a number of games in Eastern Uganda and the Western part of the country. These matches will definitely help us in the planning process” Ssenyondo noted.

Brian Ssenyondo, the head coach of Mbarara City Football Club

The Ankole Lions have recruited former Vipers, Busoga United and Sports Club Villa striker Bashir Mutanda, Ronald Edwok and Godfrey Kalungi from Light Secondary School Football Club.

Mbarara City also recalled Farouk Samali from a year-long loan spell at Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boyz FC.

The club also extended the employment contracts of Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba, Swalik Bebe Segujja (midfielder), Jude Ssemugabi (striker), Steven Othieno (defender), Pistis Barenge (midfielder) and goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba.

Mbarara City lost several players as striker Brian Aheebwa, winger Ibrahim Orit (winger), Bashir Muhwesi (defender) and midfielder Steven “Ibrahim” Kabuye who are all at new locations.

Last season, Mbarara City finished in the 7th place with 36 points off 25 matches as the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.