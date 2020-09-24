While the motorsport governing body, Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), contemplates holding an event amidst tight requirements, some competitors are skeptical about the possibility of racing again this year.

Last week President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced the re-opening of sports activities.

The decision, however, came with what has been described as tough demand by sports federations.

Activities must be organised without spectators and all players involved must be tested for Covid-19 at least 72 hours before their scheduled competitions.

These demands will affect motorsport harder.

A team must have taken a covid-19 test for drivers and service crew. This will be at their own own expense.

Other parties involved in an event; officials, time marshals must all go through the same process prior to any event.

Kawowo Sports reached out to some competitors that shared their thoughts about the possibility of hitting the track again.

Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru, believes it’s pointless to discuss a return.

“Why should we even talk about rallying this year? Focus should be put on the next season,” he says.

“Only few or no one will be able to meet the requirements. Many of us were hit financially by the situation. Going into rally might not be a big deal to us.

“The best thing is to either cancel or forward the championship to next season.”

Duncan Mubiru Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The reigning Clubman Rally Champion, Ibrahim Lubega, commonly known as ‘Pasuwa’ shares the same views.

“I am really ready to go into a rally, even if they say its next week.

“But testing my crew not only makes it expensive but also a bit uncertain. In case one tests positive, it means I have to look for a replacement instantly and pay more for his test. So it’s quite a burden.

“The best thing is for the federation to end the championship the way it is and look forward to a new season.”

Ibrahim ‘Pasuwa’ Lubega

For Omar Mayanja, who currently lies second in the National Rally Championship, a return to racing would be illogical with uncertainty in sponsorship and a proper plan.

“I am on the fence. I want to participate and possibly see out my chances at this championship but sponsors docked budgets and businesses have been closed so I cannot spend, especially spending more than I have been doing pre-corona times.

“I am, therefore, looking forward to sitting with my comrades to find some workable proposals that don’t take more money out of the pockets of competitors,” he asserted.

Omar Mayanja Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mayanja further explains that the financial burden extends to the organisers as well.

“No club has that money. FMU does not have that money. So as usual, they are looking at competitors to make it happen. You are looking at one million per team in test fees, add specialised equipment.

“Who is paying for the marshals and all other officials? Moreover the tests are not reliable. So one could end up in quarantine hospital paying another bill of millions,” he added.

Current NRC leader Fred Busulwa may see his title chances go with the possible decisions to come.

He, however, agrees that the return will be costly.

“We would be willing to participate but the demands are so tough on us and also to the organisers especially that no spectators are allowed.

“It will be a bit expensive to rally in this situation. But we shall wait and see what FMU decides and we shall go by that,” he says.

Fred Busulwa

Only two events on this year’s calendar had been covered. Mbarara and Jinja rally had been covered before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March and forced a national lockdown.

Fred Busulwa leads the championship and is 20 points ahead of Omar Mayanja while Hassan Alwi is in third.

“We want to have a proper discussion among competitors to propose to FMU what we think is doable and how we can help make and make it meaningful not just costly for all of us. A lot of drivers are happy to stay at home,” adds Mayanja.

The National Council of Sports will hold a consultative meeting with all sports federations this Friday.

FMU is expected to come up with a decision on resuming or cancelling the season next week.