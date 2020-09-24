Tanzania Premier League Match Day Four:

Friday, 25th September 2020:

Kagera Sugar Vs KMC – Kaitaba Stadium, Kagera (2 PM)

Mbeya City Vs Namungo – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya (4 PM)

Saturday, 26th September 2020:

*Polisi Tanzania Vs Dodoma Jiji – Ushirika – Moshi, Kilimanjaro (2 PM)

*Tanzania Prisons Vs Azam – Nelson Mandela Stadium, Rukwa (4 PM)

*Simba Vs Gwambina – Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam (7 PM)

The 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League will return with a couple of games on match day four, kicking off on Friday, 25th to Monday, 28th September 2020.

Table leaders KMC enter the fray first with a tricky away contest to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in the Lake Victoria town of Kagera.

This will be an early kick off duel at 2 PM.

Meanwhile, Mbeya City hosts Namungo at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Saturday, 26th September 2020 will have three games on the menu.

Azam Football Club, home to Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada will be away to Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa town.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada in action for Azam

Azam, like KMC remains unbeaten with 100 percent performance having registered three wins out of three.

The early kick off at 2 PM on Saturday will witness Polisi Tanzania at home against newly promoted Dodoma Jiji at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

Defending champions Simba shall be home to another new side on the block, Gwambina at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium in Dar es salaam during the flood-lit match kicking off at 7 PM.

Simba had a mid-week friendly match against Africa Lyon that they won 2-0 at the Chamazi Sports Complex.

Meddie Kagere celebrates a goal for Simba . Kagere opened his account last week (Credit: Simba SC Media)

The reigning champions will build onto this form as they eye maximum points before hundreds of their home fans.

Three matches on Sunday, 27th September 2020 will witness Young Africans travel to Morogoro town to Boban Zirintunsa’s Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium.

Zirintusa is expected to return to the starting line up having been rested last weekend.

Boban Zirintusa (second from right) celebrates with Mtibwa Sugar teammates after scoring against Simba (Credit: Mtibwa Sugar SC)

Ruvu Shooting hosts wounded Biashara Mara United at the Mabatini in Pwani town during the early kick off at 2 PM.

Mwadui shall host new side Ihefu at the Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga at 4 PM.

Match day four will wind down on Monday, 28th September 2020 with Coastal Union’s home duel against JKT Tanzania at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Other Match day 4 Games:

Sunday, 27th September 2020:

Ruvu Shooting Vs Biashara Mara United – Mabatini, Pwani (2 PM)

Mtibwa Sugar Vs Young Africans – Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro (4 PM)

Mwadui Vs Ihefu – Mwadui Complex, Shinyanga (4 PM)

Monday, 28th September 2020: