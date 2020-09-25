Newly acquired Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club player Davis Ssali has openly expressed delight upon joining the tax collectors’ side.

Ssali signed a three year deal with the four time Uganda Premier League champions whom he has tagged as strong and competitive.

He says that no player would hesitate joining a club of URA’s caliber.

URA FC is a strong team. It doesn’t only participate but competes in the league. I am happy to be here because this is a club any player wouldn’t hesitate to play for. Davis Ssali, URA midfielder

Davis Ssali expressed happiness upon joining URA Football Club (Credit: URA FC Media)

The winger was acquired as a free agent from relegated Tooro United FC.

He joins the competitive fray at this club coach by Sam Bamweyana.

Directly, he will compete with other established wingers at the club as Joachim Ojera and Michael Birungi as they feed the forward line of Daniel Isiagi, Cromwell Rwothomio and the newly acquired Steven Mukwala.

URA has also unveiled former Maroons goalkeeper Hannington Sebwalunyo and stylish left footed midfielder Jackson Nunda, formerly at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Loaned:

The club has suggested loan moves for defender Najib Fesali and midfielder Steven Munguchi to Jinja based regional entity Gaddafi Football Club.

Last season, URA completed the season fifth on the 16 team log with 40 points off 25 matches as the season was abruptly called off.