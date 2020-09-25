Exciting right winger Godwin Kawagga was officially unveiled as a Gaddafi Football Club player on Friday, 25th September 2020 at New Daniels Hotel in Jinja.

The development arrived barely a fortnight after he was officially released by Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

Kawagga is excited having found a new home at another army side Gaddafi FC.

Godwin Kawagga (middle) pens the employment contract

“I am happy to have joined Gaddafi Football Club. The may target is to get as much playing time as possible and help the club achieve its targets” Kawagga, a dread-locked player noted.

Kawagga is comfortable at either flanks as he orchestrates the wings to perfection.

L-R: Michael Ssebagala (Left), Godwin Kawagga and CEO Paul Mukembo

Other signings:

Gaddafi also acquired experienced defender Lawrence Kasadha, URA defender Fesali Najib and midfielder Steven Munguchi (both acquired on loan) and Patrick Gonahasa.

The ceremony to unveil these players was added by the Gaddafi chairman Edrine Ochieng, newly appointed CEO Paul Mukembo and head coach Michael Ssebagala.

Gaddafi will take on Admin in a highly billed encounter whose victor will face the champion from the North East region for a slot in next season’s FUFA Big League.

The new players are ineligible to play in this promotional play off duel.