One of the resolutions and deliberations that will be remembered from the 7th FUFA Super League Limited (FSLL) Annual General Meeting is the approval to initiate a saving scheme, hitherto the UPL SACCO.

The meeting took place at Ridar Hotel, Seeta in Mukono, presided over by the FSLL Board chairman Arinaitwe Ruygendo.

The proposal to start the UPL SACCO was read to the members by board member David Bunnya Sserebe.

Sserebe outlined the key objectives for this SACCO that will benefit the Uganda Premier League players, administrators and other staff.

“The need of funds for individuals, business ventures, members during rainy days and for joint investments is one of the objectives for starting this SACCO” Sserebe disclosed.

David Bunnya Sserebe

He hinted other concerns as creating safety alternatives for members, reduction of strains on the respective clubs every time the players and staff have emergencies and the ability to attract booster funds from Government and other sources.

The SACCO comes at the right timing when welfare of players and other staff has been suspect especially during the challenging times of COVID-19.

Beneficiaries:

Sserebe presented that the immediate beneficiaries would be the Uganda Premier League players and staff as the mandatory members.

Upon the AGM’s approval, the management structures will now be established and a SUPL SACCO constitution formulated.

The members who attended the AGM agreed in unison with the league counsel Alex Luganda advising on the other mechanics as the constitution, membership composition, rules and regulation all to be agreed upon at a later date.

Peter Emojong, the CEO MYDA Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Peter Emojong, the Vice Chairman of newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) praised the architects of the SACCO project in a special.

“We delayed to have such a project. It has been long over due” Emojong noted.

The same school of thought was shared by BUL’s chairman Ronald Barente and Mbarara City’s CEO Nobert Semusu.

“It is great that we have started the SACCO. This is a means of self sustenance and Government will come up to support us once approached” Semusu disclosed.

Meanwhile, the same assembly hailed praise on the state minister of sports Hamson Obua for securing the Mandela National Stadium Namboole landtitles.

The assembly also approved the annual budget for the new season as the FUFA first vice president Justus Mugisha confirmed that the Federation had agreed to push the 2020-21 league kick off for November from the earlier set 17th October 2020.

Also, the licensing period that had expired on 21st September 2020 was extended by another month.

The FUFA Technical Center – Njeru in Buikwe District will host the FUFA Big League promotional play offs to determine the 16th club that shall join the already confirmed 15 clubs.

Also, it was revealed that the 2019-20 players’ licenses will still be valid in the promotional play offs during the FUFA Big league and regional league.