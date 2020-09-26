Footballers, administrators, media, sponsors and fans will have to wait a little longer for the kick-off of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

The top tier kick off date had been originally planned by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) as the 17th October 2020.

This was earlier precipitated by the blessing from Government when President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, during his 20th address blessed the partial return of open door sports in respect of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) and the mandatory testing of players and officials 72 hours before kick-off.

Action between BUL and Onduparaka FC in the Uganda Premier League Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Now, the position has changed. FUFA has pushed the kick off date forward by at least another 30 days.

This was disclosed by the Federation’s first vice president Justus Mugisha on Saturday, September 26, 2020 during the 7th Annual General Assembly of the FUFA Super League Limited (FSLL) held at Ridar Hotel, Seeta in Mukono.

FUFA Super League Annual General Assembly was held at Ridar Hotel, Seeta in Mukono on Saturday, 26th September 2020 (Credit: John Batanudde)

“Because of Covid-19, our activities were severely affected including the competitions. We are happy that President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta has blessed the partial return of sports. As FUFA, we shall continue engaging Government on the safe return including free testing if need be” Mugisha noted.

Mugisha also noted that the licensing process had been extended by another month too and the 2019-20 licenses remain valid prior to the long anticipated kick off of the play-offs (FUFA Big League and Regional league).

Meanwhile, Mugisha also hinted on the suggested venue that will host the FUFA Big league promotional play-offs to determine the 16th club.

The venue suggested is the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe district.

All the other 15 Uganda Premier League representatives graced the meeting that was also attended by the National Council of Sports deputy secretary general (in charge of administration) Titus Kayigwa, FUFA third vice president Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, UPL Board chairman Ariniatwe Ruygendo, UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani among others.

Arinaitwe Ruygendo (Left) and Justus Mugisha during the FSLL Annual General Meeting (Credit: John Batanudde)

Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, the FUFA Third Vice President (Credit: John Batanudde)

The same assembly passed to admit the new members; UPDF, MYDA as well as the yet to be identified third club that will be engaged in the promotional play-offs.

Kataka takes on Kitara in a semi-final duel and Ndejje University shall square up with Kiboga Young in the other semi-final.

The winner in the final will join UPDF and MYDA as the 16th club to feature in the 2020-21 season.

The AGM also approved the next season’s budget and a saving SACCO. This AGM is in preparation for the 96th FUFA AGM that will be held by Kampala Region at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi on 17th October 2020.